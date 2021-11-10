A New Gossip Girl Revival Trailer Is Out. Shhh, Don’t Tell Anyone.

You know you missed her. The trailer for part two of HBO Max’s revival of Gossip Girl has arrived, and it’s back to prove that rich prep-school assholes can be queer and/or people of color. Some things have stayed very much the same for Gossip Girl: lounging on the steps, Kristen Bell as the voice of GG, stealing boyfriends, and a terminal case of the hornies in its promotional material. But in-universe, Gossip Girl is an Instagram account run by their English teacher Kate Keller, played by former teen fashionista Tavi Gevinson, bringing the show into the age of DeuxMoi. Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” plays as new student Zoya (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Whitney Peak) threatens the status of Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), All About Eve style. The rest of the series’s superrich kids include Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Savannah Lee Smith, and Eli Brown. Oh, and writer Jeremy O. Harris makes a guest appearance that rivals Sloane Crosley’s. Part two of the nü Goss premieres on HBO Max November 25.

