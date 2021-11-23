The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2022 Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Kacey Musgraves. Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Music fans got to pregame their Thanksgiving table arguments today, after the Recording Academy announced its 2022 Grammy nominations. To some, there was more pressure on the Academy to right the wrongs of last year’s baffling general-category choices; to others, there was less, with the 2021 nominations as more evidence of the Grammys’ slipping relevance. On top of it all, this year’s nominations marked the first without the oft-criticized nominating committees, after the calls against them came to a head with the Weeknd’s across-the-board snubs last year. This year’s nominations lacked the shock of that snub, with expected nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat showing up exactly where expected. Still, the day wasn’t without its snubs and surprises, hotly debated across social media from the moment the nominations were announced. Who over-performed? Who came up short? Who could we have done without recognizing at all? And what can we make of the first nominations without committees? Here are the day’s biggest takeaways.

The general categories grow even bigger … at the last possible second.

Just hours before nominations were announced, the Recording Academy announced that the four general categories — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — will grow from eight to ten nominees, effective immediately. The change came just three years after the Academy expanded those categories from five to eight nominees, and the same year that the Academy got rid of long-criticized nominating committees in most categories, including at the top. CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Academy expanded the generals “to celebrate this change” (that is, eliminating the committees), and because “there’s a lot more excellence to recognize and celebrate. But dropping it on us at the last possible second (and, ahem, throwing our Grammy picks into disarray)? “This is a new time and this is a new Academy,” Mason Jr. added.

There’s room for it all in the generals.

It’s hard to draw early takeaways from the first nomination slate without nominating committees because of the dual change to expand the generals. What all that looks to mean this year is that there’s room for the expected hits, the Grammy darlings, and a few wildcards up top. The generals saw few snubs — hitmakers Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X ran the table, as expected. They also had room for usual suspects like H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, and newly crowned Grammy darling Jon Batiste, despite my speculation that without nominating committees to narrow the field, some of these releases would fall through the cracks. And there’s even a few true wildcards, like ABBA’s Record of the Year nod for comeback single “I Still Have Faith in You” (their first-ever Grammy nomination) and Kanye West’s Album of the Year nod for Donda (his first AOTY nomination). If the Grammys are gonna Grammy, at least it’s coming at fewer musicians’ expenses.

Jon Batiste can do it all.

These days, you can’t become the Grammys’ top nominee without showing up in multiple fields. Jon Batiste proves this case-in-point, with his whopping 11 nominations coming across six fields — R&B, jazz, American roots, music for visual media, classical, and music video/film — plus a few in the general category for good measure. (He’s also previously appeared in new age, along with roots and classical.) Batiste’s cleanup, owing largely to his solo album We Are and his Oscar–winning score to the movie Soul, may be a surprise to lay viewers, but he’s really an archetypical Grammy pick: a multitalented artist who gets by on impressive musical skill over popularity, while making music that sounds familiar. As with recent surprises like Jacob Collier and H.E.R., his nomination illuminates an ongoing question: Do the Grammys want to recognize talent, popularity, or innovation?

The youth are inheriting the Academy.

The Grammys have long had a reputation for nominating legacy acts past their peak. There’s still plenty of that in this year’s nominations (more below), but the headline is the amount of young talent getting recognized by the Academy. Past 35-year-old leader Jon Batiste, the next five top nominees are under 28: Justin Bieber (27, eight nominations), Doja Cat (26, eight nominations), H.E.R. (24, eight nominations), Billie Eilish (19, seven nominations), and Olivia Rodrigo (18, seven nominations). The slate has echoes of the 2020 awards, which saw first nods for Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo. This year anoints that generation of artists as the next ones running the show.

But where’s BTS?

We can’t talk about young talent in music without talking about the biggest act at the moment, BTS. After breaking into the pop category last year with a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod for “Dynamite,” they returned this year in the same category for “Butter” — and nowhere else. Some, including me, wondered if eliminating the nominating committees could help BTS break into a general category like Record of the Year, since Pop Duo/Group Performance never had committees in the first place. That answer turned out to be no, leaving one more barrier left for a record-smashing group like BTS to break.

And speaking of, where are the new artists?

Over the past decade or so, there have been more than a few jokes about already established artist catching a Best New Artist nominations, from Bon Iver to Phoebe Bridgers. On this year’s slate, many of the artists nominated already have pretty significant careers, from long-acclaimed musicians like Japanese Breakfast and Arooj Aftab to longtime festival fare Glass Animals to multiple-time Grammy winner Finneas (now nominated for his solo music). At least the nominee to beat, Olivia Rodrigo, is a truly new artist.

One last hurrah for Tony Bennett.

One of the most prolific musicians of the past century, Tony Bennett, hung up his hat this year, as he turned 95 and revealed a yearslong Alzheimer’s diagnosis. But the crooner went out on a high note, tapping Lady Gaga once again to record a second duets album to follow their 2014 hit Cheek to Cheek. The resulting Love for Sale, a collection of Cole Porter standards that prompted a popular multi-night farewell from the pair, surprised at the top with an Album of the Year nod, along with Record of the Year for single “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which together made Bennett the oldest general-category nominee in Grammy history. (He’s a previous winner in both categories: ROTY in 1963 for his recording of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” and AOTY in 1995 for his MTV Unplugged album.) Bennett earned five more nominations in total, amounting to a great victory lap.

Taylor Swift breaks her Album of the Year pattern — but doesn’t break through anywhere else.

After winning Album of the Year for folklore this year and tying the record for the musician with the most AOTY wins, at three, Taylor Swift had an uphill battle at the 2022 Grammys: She’d never been nominated for Album of the Year for a followup after winning. That changed this year, with evermore earning an Album of the Year nod — and, in a rare move, nothing else. (Remember, though, folklore won Album of the Year while also losing Best Pop Vocal Album, possibly showing that Swift’s current indie-inspired turn curried more favor outside the pop field than within it.) In a twist, though, Swift is a two-time nominee this year, thanks to writing credits for two interpolations on Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.

Justin Bieber finally cracks the R&B field.

Last year, Justin Bieber made headlines for complaining that the Academy moved his album Changes, which he declared was an R&B album, to the pop field. This year, Bieber gets his wish, just a little late. He’s nominated in Best R&B Performance for “Peaches,” featuring voter favorites Daniel Caesar and Giveon, off the decidedly more pop album Justice. And getting that nod outside the pop field — where Bieber is also up for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anyone”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“lonely” with Benny Blanco), and Best Pop Vocal Album — was key in helping tie Bieber for the second-most nominations, and adding up to his best nom day yet.

Brandi Carlile breaks through in pop …

Among a few controversial genre-field shakeups, Brandi Carlile’s single “Right on Time” was moved from American roots, where she’s competed for much of her career, to pop. Carlile loudly criticized the decision, which seemed to dash her hopes of a nod in a significantly more competitive field. Yet she won out, earning a Best Pop Solo Performance nomination for “Right on Time,” along with Record of the Year. And she still popped up in Best American Roots Performance too, for her duet “Same Devil” with Brandy Clark.

… but Kacey Musgraves doesn’t.

But there wasn’t room for two outcasts in the pop field, after Kacey Musgraves was also moved there for her album star-crossed, the followup to her AOTY winner Golden Hour. Musgraves came up empty in the pop field, along with the generals, earning just two nominations on her home turf: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, for “camera roll.”

The Grammys have no problem nominating alleged abusers.

This isn’t news, after Dr. Luke returned to the awards in a big way last year, with a Record of the Year nomination on Doja Cat’s “Say So” — his first Grammy nod since the sexual abuse allegations from Kesha. Luke is back this year, under his real name Lukasz Gottwald, in three categories: Album of the Year (for Doja Cat’s Planet Her (Deluxe)), Song of the Year (for Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More”), and Best Rap Song (for Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friend”). Joining him in two of those is Marilyn Manson, accused of abuse and assault by a still-growing number of former associates, who appears in Album of the Year and Best Rap Song for his contributions to Kanye West’s “Jail,” off the rapper’s album Donda. And if you’re thinking, Okay, but those are all fine-print nominations, look at Best Comedy Album, where Louis C.K. is up for Sincerely Louis C.K., his first special since multiple women accused him of exposing himself and masturbating in front of them.

It’s too soon for Morgan Wallen.

The Grammys marked the first awards ceremony to have no restrictions for Morgan Wallen, after the country star said a racial slur on video in February. He’d still gotten nominations in the chart-based categories at the American Music Awards, where he was barred from attending, and in Album of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards, where he wasn’t allowed to compete as an individual, which led some to worry he could break big at the Grammys — especially off the strength of his huge No. 1 album Dangerous. Instead, Wallen came up empty-handed, even for his duet with Grammy favorite Chris Stapleton, perhaps showing that his return to the stage is too soon for some peers.

The rock categories are in true disarray.

Just last year, Best Rock Performance was being touted as evidence of the Grammys’ progress, with women up in all five of the slots. This year — with no less talent on the docket — rock voters regressed, instead going largely for legacy acts like Foo Fighters, AC/DC, and Paul McCartney, and nominating zero women in the process. To me, this is clearly the field where the lack of nominating committees has hurt the Academy the most, with lowest-common-denominator picks winning out over legitimately interesting fare like Big Thief (a previous nominee who should’ve appeared for career-high single “Little Things) and Julien Baker (a dark horse for her album Little Oblivions, after Phoebe Bridgers similarly broke through last year). The rock categories sit in stark contrast to Best Alternative Album, which does feature some amazing rock music: Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee, and Fleet Foxes’ Shore, among others. That divide also continues to raise questions over whether the rock categories are due for a restructuring.

Rap shuts out most new blood.

Nearly everyone nominated in the rap field is a known quantity to the Academy, from heavy-hitters like Kanye West, Drake, and J.Cole to other past winners like Nas, Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion. This year could’ve seen the first nominations for Polo G (who couldn’t crack Best New Artist either, despite his No. 1 hits “Rapstar” and Hall of Fame), 42 Dugg, or NLE Choppa, among many others. Instead, Baby Keem got through thanks to a Kendrick Lamar appearance, while NBA YoungBoy and Morray slipped in on features. Saweetie is the only new talent with close to proper representation, in the form of a Best Rap Song nomination for “Best Friend” with Doja Cat.

Check your assumptions about country and roots at the door.

Because these fields have some remarkably diverse slates of nominees. Mickey Guyton, who earned a historic Best Country Solo Performance nomination for “Black Like Me” last year, returns with three nods across country for her album Remember My Name and its title track. Also in country, Brothers Osborne earn their first Grammy nominations since singer TJ Osborne came out as gay — including in Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me,” a song about TJ’s coming out. Over in roots, a large number of the nominees are Black, including Batiste, Yola, Alison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, Valerie June, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. (Every song nominated for Best American Roots Song is performed by a Black musician.) And a few of country’s most politically outspoken, including Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and Tyler Childers, earn nods throughout, too.

The Grammys recognize musicians running the show outside the U.S.

The Grammys’ new Best Global Music Performance category, the song counterpart to Best Global Music Album, could not have come during a better year — that is, the year when a sleeper Afrobeats hit, “Essence,” became a song of the summer and climbed the charts. Wizkid and Tems showed up in that category for their hit, along with other talent including past Grammy winner Burna Boy, Best New Artist–nominated Arooj Aftab, Fela Kuti’s son Femi Kuti, and Afropop icon Angelique Kidjo (nominated twice!); Kidjo, Wizkid, and Femi also appeared in Best Global Music Album. Also on the topic of hits, Best Música Urbana Album, in the Latin field, was even more full of them, recognizing albums by Bad Bunny, Kali Uchis, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, and J Balvin. If you needed yet another sign of the strength of pop music coming from outside the U.S., this is it.

As always, there’s a few category surprises.

Most notably, Selena Gomez earned her first Grammy nod ever in Best Latin Pop Album, for her debut Spanish-language project Revelación. Also, H.E.R., continuing to pop up across the board at the awards, is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” a duet with Tauren Wells from the Disney+ movie Safety.

And wait, is that the Weeknd?

Yep! After loudly boycotting this year’s ceremony, due to his claim that nominating-committee corruption shut out “Blinding Lights” and After Hours from last year’s ceremony, the Weeknd still got a few nods on technicalities: Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Hurricane,” submitted by Kanye West, and Album of the Year for appearances on West’s Donda and Doja Cat’s Planet Her. Today, he seems to care more about Billboard naming “Blinding Lights” the No. 1 song of all time.