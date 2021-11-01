Halloween Is Officially Over, Says Mariah Carey

Halloween is dunzos. Get over it, idiots! Mariah Carey rang in the new season with a video asserting her God-given right to all of Xmas season. And as the Christmas Creep encroaches ever upward on the calendar, Mariah’s power only grows stronger. Carey posted a video at midnight 11/1 of her smashing a pumpkin, then smiling politely (and teasing a new release on November 5). Mariah Carey hath slewn Halloween, long live Christmas. What’s that, American Thanksgiving still has a month? Get real. There are two types of people that can thrive in this dark holiday interregnum: Nightmare Before Christmas goths and Mariah Carey stans. Choose your side wisely.

Related