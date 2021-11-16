Harry Potter Cast to Return to Hogwarts for 20th Anniversary

Photo: Warner Bro.s

Harry Potter adults, assemble! HBO Max is reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, alongside filmmaker Chris Columbus and the rest of the magical cast, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a celebration of the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. The news comes on the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiere. The special will include appearances from the franchise’s cast members, such as Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and Helena Bonham Carter. The special reunion will premiere on HBO Max at midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1. A first look of the reunion special will debut during the premiere of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on November 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. All eight Harry Potter films are available to stream either on Peacock or HBO Max, depending on who has custody at the time.