HBO Max Mistakenly Uploads Censored Version of Birds of Prey

HBO Max has mistakenly uploaded the broadcast version of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) instead of the uncensored version previously seen in theaters and streaming online, according to The Verge. When starting the current version of the film on HBO Max, it begins with “This film has been modified as follows from its original version: it has been edited for content.” During the film, instead of Harley Quinn flipping off the camera with both hands, she is alternatively holding two peace signs. The original film is rated R and features a molly party where Quinn danced in a nightclub after her break-up with the Joker. This isn’t the first time the film has been changed for audiences; the film’s name was changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey during its theatrical release. Johanna Fuentes, head of communications for Warner Media, tweeted that, “​​We have a version of the film that airs on broadcast cable and the unedited version of the film for streaming which has been up for a year (which the original post on CBR noted). Will be updated on Max.” HBO Max’s customer support Twitter has confirmed that they are working to restore the original, uncensored version to the streaming site.

