Hulu’s PEN15 Will Finish After Its Second Season

Oh my god, it’s, like… really over. According to The Hollywood Reporter, PEN15 will conclude after Hulu releases the second half of season two on December 3. The R-rated series, which stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle as two cringey middle school best friends, received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021. Per THR’s sources, the 34-year-old creators chose to end the series because they were ready to take a break from their teenage selves. However, Hulu reportedly still wants additional seasons, and has left the door open in case Erskine and Konkle ever change their minds.

The duo told The New Yorker that they always planned for the show to end after three seasons. COVID-19 only solidified that decision (though Hulu has decided to present the final episodes as part two of the second season rather than a new season). As fans know, the pandemic delayed the filming of the second part of season two, even leading PEN15 to produce a one-off animated special. The final seven installments will arrive just over three months after the last episode was released. Once the show ends, fans can look forward to seeing Erskine in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Konkle in Together Together, the movie starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison. Hey, we get it. No one wants to be in seventh grade forever.