James Austin Johnson Brings His Trump Impression to SNL Cold Open

Perhaps it was only a matter of time before James Austin Johnson’s Trump got some airtime on Saturday Night Live; the impression, which went viral last year, is what the comedian is most known for online. Still, it was no less delightful to witness Johnson’s eerily accurate Trump make his debut last night. The cold open saw Cecily Strong’s always-welcome Jeanine Pirro bring out a variety of guests, including Pete Davidson as a sickly Aaron Rodgers and Alex Moffat as Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, but it was Johnson-as-Trump who stole the show. “It’s great to be here, Judge Judy,” Trump tells Jeanine, “And it’s great to be, frankly, winning again.” Far be it from us to wish for more Trump content on SNL, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Johnson’s Trump return once in a while this season. Watch the full cold open above.

