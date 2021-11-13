Jeff Goldblum, Uh, Opened Himself to Legos

Photo: Getty Images for Vulture

Carrie Brownstein wants to know where Jeff Goldblum got his curious brain. The Sleater Kinney legend interviewed the inimitable actor (and her erstwhile Portlandia scene mate) at Vulture Fest this weekend, with a focus on the brand-new second season of his Disney+ show, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The show follows Goldblum as he explores subjects unknown to him, which this season will include magic, fireworks, and a photo shoot with celebrity Chiweenie Tuna.

As for that lifelong curiosity, Goldblum cites growing up in a family with parents who supported their children’s artistic endeavors, from arts and crafts to tap-dancing. Goldblum recalls taking acting classes as a teenager through Carnegie Mellon in his native Pittsburgh. “The era in which I was introduced to acting,” Goldblum says, “in those courses, there was yoga, which was very new then, and Eastern ways of opening yourself up. That was part of what appealed to me. I was way into the delicious arts of, uh, opening that may not be provable. I was saying, Dad, I’m a Breatharian, I’m made of air! My dad, the doctor, was just like, ay yi yi yi yi ...”

Goldblum is now the father of two young children himself, and they’ve become involved in the show. He says that this season, “I went to Legoland, which they would have loved — I didn’t take them to that one — they’re crazy about Legos … I had never done a Lego in my life before these kids!” Goldblum says they appeared in an episode about fireworks instead.

Said Brownstein: “Fireworks, definitely safer for kids than Legoland.”