Jennifer Lopez Plays a Messier J.Lo in the Marry Me Trailer

And Jennifer Lopez as Jennifer Lopez! Well, kind of. The Marry Me trailer is here, starring Lopez as another A-list celebrity pop superstar — one who’s going to marry her musician boyfriend (played by Maluma) live, in front of an audience of millions. That is, until he’s caught cheating hours before the show, so she picks a random guy from the audience who happens to be holding a “Marry Me” sign, and happens to be played by Owen Wilson. The movie looks to follow the ensuing drama of Lopez’s Kat Valdez and Wilson’s nerdy math teacher trying to handle the media storm and actually make things work. The movie is out — when else? — February 14, 2022, and also stars Sarah Silverman as the friend who convinces Wilson’s character to go to the concert in the first place. We await Ben Affleck’s review.

