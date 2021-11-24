Jessie J Will Perform in LA Despite Suffering Miscarriage

Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Jessie J announced that after deciding to get pregnant on her own, she suffered a miscarriage this week. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she wrote. Jessie J said that she still wanted to perform at Los Angeles’ Hotel Cafe tonight because it would be good for her soul. “What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me,” she wrote. “I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today.”

Knowing that she would almost certainly talk about her miscarriage on-stage, Jessie J decided to get the news out via social media to prep her audience for what will most likely be an emotional night. She also says she will try to get pregnant again some time in the future: “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”