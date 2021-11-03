Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Asks for Prison Release After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Photo: Netflix

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, confirmed his diagnosis with an “aggressive cancer” of his prostate. In an Instagram post, Exotic asked for compassionate release so he could be treated at home and/or “enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones!” Exotic is currently being held in a Texas federal prison, awaiting resentencing for his 2020 murder-for-hire conviction. Exotic was convicted two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole Baskin, his nemesis also depicted in the docuseries Tiger King. Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers successfully argued that his sentences were excessive, as they were sentenced separately for 9 years each.

A new installment of Tiger King is coming to Netflix November 17. Carole Baskin and her husband sued the streamer for “unauthorized” use of footage of their Big Cat Rescue. A judge denied their temporary restraining order on the series, so it should come out as planned.