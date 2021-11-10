Photo-Illustration: Vulture

It’s here! It’s finally here! Vulture Festival, presented in partnership with Clear, Pluto TV, Showtime, and Taylor Creative, is happening this weekend —November 13 and 14—at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in Los Angeles. We’ve already told you about the Cowboy Bebop sneak preview, the 3rd Rock from the Sun reunion, the film school with Spencer director Pablo Larraín, a chance to hang out with Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, and our conversation with the legendary Niecy Nash just to name a few—but today, we’re excited to announce even more great stuff happening this weekend. Niecy Nash will be interviewed by The View’s Sherri Shepherd, so this just went from a conversation to a conversation. Also, we can now spill all the beans and let you know that JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson, Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten, Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke, Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach, and Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev will be on stage at the festival to help us all learn to get our groove on.

Everything kicks off Saturday so get your tickets now at VultureFestival.com before they’re all gone!