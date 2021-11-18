Jonah Hill Is Truckin’ to Portray Jerry Garcia

Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis; Richard McCaffrey/ Michael Ochs Archive/ Getty Images

Okay, but will he be replaced halfway through the film with a skeleton? Jonah Hill will be portraying counterculture icon Jerry Garcia in a new biopic directed by Martin Scorsese, which, Deadline reports, has released no other details about the premise other than Garcia being the main character. The untitled musical biopic will be heading to Apple, with Deadline adding that “the band and the group’s management are participating in the film,” including, most significantly, the trio of Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Scorsese, it should be noted, is a major Deadhead (yeah, man) and previously produced the excellent 2017 documentary Long Strange Trip. It’s the closest to a definitive Grateful Dead doc we’re ever likely to get. We can already hear Hill’s beard gloriously growing in preparation.