Jonathan Majors to Host Saturday Night Live (Taylor’s Version) on November 13

Jonathan Majors and Taylor Swift. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Jonathan Majors will make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 13, with Taylor Swift as the musical guest. Majors currently stars in The Harder They Fall alongside Regina King and Idris Elba. The Emmy Award–nominated actor is also set for a lead role in Ant-Man 3 (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), playing the main villain, Kang the Conqueror. Swift will make her fifth appearance on SNL a day after Red (Taylor’s Version) is released on November 12. Kieran Culkin will host on November 6 with (a COVID-free) Ed Sheeran as the musical guest. The following week, on November 20, Simu Liu is hosting, with a first-time musical performance on SNL from Saweetie. The Shang-Chi actor has been cast as the primary male love interest in upcoming romantic drama One True Loves. Also on the calendar for 2022? Saweetie’s debut album, Pretty Bitch Music.

November on SNL! pic.twitter.com/LqwRCeUdxY — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2021