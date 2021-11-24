Joy Behar Wants You to Come Out This Thanksgiving

Photo: ABC

If The View co-host Joy Behar tells you to come out on Thanksgiving, girl, well, you better come out to everyone this Thanksgiving. In a clip from today’s pre–Turkey Day episode of a show that now lacks one Bad Republican, none other than Miss Behar arrived with a message so clear and succinct that she had all the gays gagging: “Everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving. Just come out!” My personal, inner-monologue response? Like, OKAY YAS JOY — BRB, COMING OUT QWEEN!

But what came next can be only described as nothing less than a capital-A Art form: Sunny Hostin said, “Yeah,” while cutting some sort of meat, as Behar continued with a “See what happens!” and a smirk, all while a curious Whoopi Goldberg asked, “Come out … the door?” No, Behar clarified. “Come out …” Joy Behar began, “come out as gay!” A blonde Sara Haines closes the segment, proclaiming that she couldn’t “follow this conversation.” Well, gay or not, now you all know what to do to mediate an awkward family conversation this holiday season [insert a billion rainbow emojis].