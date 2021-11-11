Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace and Grade A Productions have announced that a new Juice WRLD album, Fighting Demons, is to be released posthumously on his birthday December 10, 2021 through Interscope Records. In a joint message in their press release, Wallace and Grade A spoke about WRLD’s love of music and his battle with mental health issues, stating, “Jarad (Juice WRLD) was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.” Wallace created the Live Free 999 Fund in April 2020 in honor of her son to address mental health challenges and substance dependency in youth. This would be Juice WRLD’s second post-humorous album, with the first album “Legends Never Die” released July of last year.

Juice WRLD died on December 9, 2019, as a result of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, just six days after his 21st birthday.

“There was nothing Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world. He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album “Fighting Demons” out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

- Ms. Carmela Wallace and Grade A