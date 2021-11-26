Ye Is Praying That He and Kim Kardashian Get Back Together

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine

There’s nothing like a holiday to make you want to reach out to an ex. On Thursday, November 24, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) posted an Instagram video captioned “Thanksgiving Prayer,” in which he expressed his desire to reconcile with his former wife Kim Kardashian. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” he said. The couple known as “Kimye” got divorced in early 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and Kardashian is reportedly now dating Pete Davidson.

In the five-minute clip, a choir dressed in black was shown singing while Ye explained via voice-over that he wanted to take accountability for his actions. “The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me,” the 44-year-old reflected. He went on to address alcohol habits that heightened his already “hair trigger temper,” as well as an on-and-off relationship with medication that he said left him susceptible to manic episodes. (Ye was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.) He criticized his ego, “self-righteous Christian behavior,” and handling of finances. And he also noted that Kardashian had disapproved of his support of Donald Trump. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage,” he said. “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and — thank God — only press conference.”

The impassioned message came a day after Ye took the mic during a charity event in Los Angeles to acknowledge that he had made mistakes “that were not acceptable” as a husband. “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he said, adding that he would not let E!, Hulu, and Disney — all associated with Kardashian-Jenner reality shows — write the narrative of his family. Later, he shared TMZ’s coverage of the speech on his Instagram story alongside a photo of him and Kardashian kissing. And yes, he tagged her. If this is what Ye is doing in public, we can only imagine what his private pleas are like.

Kanye West appears to push for reconciliation with Kim Kardashian in new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/5QbzQIV0Hy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 26, 2021