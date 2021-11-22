Photo: Denny Keeler/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock couldn’t take a hint, even if it arrived at her door with Champagne, truffles, and flowers. According to a new profile in Esquire, that’s exactly what Keanu Reeves did for Bullock after they filmed Speed together. The movie was released in 1994, and the pair were hanging out a year later when she off-handedly mentioned that she’d never had Champagne and truffles before. “Really?” Keanu asked. “Nope, never had ’em,” she replied. A couple days later, while Bullock was painting her nails with a girlfriend, Keanu arrived at her door with exactly that: Champagne and truffles — and a side of flowers. “I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,” Bullock remembered him saying. She poured some of the drink and the two opened the truffles. Then she painted Reeve’s fingernails black, the same color as her own. In an interview with Ellen in 2018, the host asked her why they didn’t date. “There was something about me that I guess he didn’t like,” and that he “never, never” made a move. Really, Sandra? Really?

Bullock isn’t sure whether dating would’ve ruined the friendship. “But who knows?,” she speculated to Esquire. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know. But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”

It’s public knowledge that Reeves and Bullock had crushes on one another while filming Speed. Bullock went on Ellen in 2018 recalling her time working with Reeves. “I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was. It was hard. It was hard for me to really be serious because he’d look and me and I’d be like [giggles].” A year later, Ellen played the clip of Bullock for Reeves. “Did you know that she had a crush on you?” Ellen asked. “No,” Keanu replied. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either.”

Maybe the pair will reunite one day, and Bullock hopes it’ll be on an old-person comedy. “I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die.” She added: “It’ll be the bookend of Speed! We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”