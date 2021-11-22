Kevin Spacey to Pay $31 Million in House of Cards Damages

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After years of slipping out of sexual-assault cases brought against him, Kevin Spacey will finally be made to pay $31 million in damages, albeit to a production company rather than to a victim. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an arbitrator confirmed Monday that Spacey will have to pay nearly $31 million in damages to House of Cards production company MRC. This comes after two years of private arbitration in which Spacey and MRC pursued claims against each other. The arbitrator concluded October 19 “that Spacey repeatedly breached contractual obligations to provide services ‘in a professional manner’ and ‘consistent with [MRC’s] reasonable directions, practices, and policies,’” according to The Hollywood Reporter, meaning Spacey’s sexual harassment breached requirements of on-set safety, thus halting and shortening production and leading to financial losses. In 2017, eight people who worked on House of Cards alleged “predatory” on-set behavior from Spacey including crude comments and unwelcome touching.