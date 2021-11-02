Kieran Culkin to Host SNL on November 6

Roman Roy and oh my God, Shiv, what happened to you? Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Kieran Culkin, star of Succession and Daddy’s favorite, is set to host the November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live, along with musical guest Ed Sheeran. SNL’s eclectic mix of hosts this season has so far included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, and last night’s Jason Sudeikis. While Culkin will make his hosting debut next week, it will be Sheeran’s third appearance on the show. Culkin, of course, currently stars as the perfectly detestable Roman Roy on Succession, so we can probably expect a parody sketch or two about the HBO show. Culkin’s Succession co-star Nicholas Braun also made an appearance on last night’s SNL episode, so we wouldn’t be surprised if he pops up next week, too. Here’s hoping J. Smith-Cameron stops by as well.

Kieran Culkin!! Ed Sheeran!!

NEXT EPISODE pic.twitter.com/lPYL6FcRUp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 24, 2021

Update, October 24 at 12:00 p.m.: Looks like Ed Sheeran might not be appearing in-person at Studio 8H. According to a post on his Instagram, Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19. “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.”

Saturday Night Live has not yet officially commented on Sheeran’s upcoming performance, but according to Page Six, producers are “scrambling” to to find a replacement. Per Page Six’s source, “Sheeran, 30, will not be allowed into the US with a positive COVID-19 test,” and producers are now “looking to replace him with ‘another singer who appeals to the same demo,’ someone like Shawn Mendes or Justin Bieber.” Though Sheeran wrote that he’s planning to perform from home, “this isn’t something SNL does,” Page Six’s source said.

Update, November 2 at 11:30 a.m.: Ed Sheeran posted on Instagram that he has “had the all-clear” and is finished with quarantine after a COVID-19 case. As such, he looks to be able to make his Saturday Night Live appearance on November 6 as planned. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there,” Sheeran wrote.