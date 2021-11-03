Kim Kardashian Is Now the Queen of Staten Island

Staten Island: a whole new world. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

After arriving in Pete Davidson’s native New York City, Kim Kardashian had an intimate dinner with New York City native Pete Davidson. And get this: She went to Staten Island for the guy. On Tuesday night, the mother of four joined Davidson at a location of a local Italian chain restaurant called Campania. A restaurant source told “Page Six” that Davidson arranged a private rooftop dinner for the actual billionaire, who hosted Saturday Night Live last month, most definitely dazzling her with breathtaking views of local sights including — depending on the Campania location — the strip mall Carvel and Cohen’s Fashion Optical, or the hollowed-out carcass of a permanently closed competitor restaurant across the street called “Michael’s Martinis and Meatballs.” This bella notte came three days after Kardashian and Davidson were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm, the most romantic place to hold hands, according to local teens.