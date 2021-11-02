TeamDylan: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Are Engaged

Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Bella, where the hell have you been, loca? Well, just planning on marrying the love of her life. Dylan Meyer proposed to Kristen Stewart after two years together, and the pair is officially engaged, E! reports. The couple met eight years ago on a movie set but didn’t start dating until they attended a friend’s birthday party in summer 2019. A couple of months later on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart told Stern she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose to Meyer and said “good things happen fast.” Flash-forward to Stewart’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show Tuesday, when she announced the proposal. “We’re marrying. We’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart told the host. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. We’re marrying. It’s happening.” Last week, Meyer posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Stewart lying side by side on the carpet with the caption “awful proud of this hard-working princess.” Team Edwards or Team Jacob? Nah, Team Meyer all the way.