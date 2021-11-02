NBC’s Law & Order Revival Tracks Down a Lead in Jeffrey Donovan

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Let’s hope NBC doesn’t burn him. According to Deadline, Jeffrey Donovan, known for his role as spy Michael Westen in Burn Notice, will be playing a lead in the revival of Law & Order from Dick Wolf and Rick Eid. It’s been 11 years since the original show was canceled, and NBC is still being very hush-hush about what it’s billing as season 21 of the long-running drama. So far, we only know that Donovan will be playing a new character who works as a detective in the NYPD. The role will mark the actor’s return to television after parts in Fargo and Hulu’s Shut Eye. It’s still not clear whether the Law & Order revival will air in the 2021-2022 or 2022-2023 broadcast season, and no other cast members have been announced. But the show is said to follow the same format as the original, so now that we’ve got someone in the police investigating crime, we’ll be expecting to hear about the show’s other “separate yet equally important” group: the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders. Law & Order alums like Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson (who played Jack McCoy and Kevin Bernard, respectively) are reportedly in talks to return for the new season. Given the vastness of the Dick Wolf Cinematic Universe, there’s no telling who else NBC might be tracking down.