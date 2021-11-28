Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged

Lindsay Lohan does not believe in a boyfriend soft launch. Photo: Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has had quite the year — from announcing her return to the big screen to making her podcasting debut, to now getting ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Bader Shammas. Lohan announced the engagement on Instagram, alongside a cute slideshow of photos of the two. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she captioned the photos, adding a ring emoji to complement her real-life diamond engagement ring. Lohan and Shammas, who started dating in 2020, have kept their relationship extremely private. Shammas, according to LinkedIn, lives in Dubai and works in wealth management. Friends and family of the pair congratulated them in the comments of Lohan’s post, including Lohan’s younger brother Dakota, who wrote, “my best friends!” Check out photos below, and congrats to the happy couple!