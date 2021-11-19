Grab a Glass of Wine, Adele’s 30 Is Finally Here

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

She’s back, babes. Adele has released her long-awaited fourth studio album 30, six years after the release of her last album. We’ve already heard some of the songs on this 12-track project — her lead single “Easy on Me” has topped the charts, she previewed “I Drink Wine,” “Hold On,” and “Love Is a Game” during her One Night Only CBS special, and she shared an at-home performance of “To Be Loved” on social media. But we’re hearing some of this track list for the first time tonight. That includes “My Little Love,” which features devastating several voice recordings; Adele’s son worries that she doesn’t love him in one, and Adele confesses through tears that she’s feeling lonely for the first time since her divorce in another. Fans who purchase the deluxe version of the album can also enjoy three bonus tracks, including a version of “Easy on Me” performed with Chris Stapleton. Listen to 30 below: