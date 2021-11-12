Red (Taylor’s Version) is Finally Out!!!!

Photo: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

This is not a drill! After literally months of hoping for a single, analyzing all of Taylor’s posts for the smallest sort of clue that we’ll get SOMETHING before November, we have lived through the drought. We can rest. Red (Taylor’s Version) is out and we can replace the songs in our crying playlists with Taylor’s version. It includes 30 tracks: 21 songs are re-recordings from the original release, and 9 are new songs from The Vault. Taylor Swift has a busy weekend ahead as she’s premiering her first short film All Too Well this Friday at 7 PM Eastern and performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.