Lizzo and BTS Become BFFs at Harry Styles Concert

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Stars, they’re just like us. They go to concerts to see their favorite musicians and make friends at the show. But this time, it was Lizzo and BTS becoming best friends at the “Love on Tour” Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles. So, it’s pretty major. The new pals took cute pictures together at the show and shared videos dancing along to songs like “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Falling.” Lizzo also shared a pic of her tour outfit: a shirt that says, “these are my parents, no wonder why I’m so hot!” with a picture of Styles and Lizzo. During the song “Sunflower,” Styles threw a sunflower to the “Rumors” singer, and she caught it as the crowd cheered.

HARRY THREW ME A SUNFLOWER AND I FREAKIN CAUGHT IT🌻🤯🥺 pic.twitter.com/US4BFcWacF — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021

HARRY STYLES FIT😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNphsWMOqI — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021

Did we just become BFFs? 😭❤️ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/dfuXgsqHbC — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lizzo and BTS have shown each other love. Lizzo covered BTS’s “Butter” in the BBC Radio One live lounge, wearing a VMIN (V & Jimin) tube top to show off her love of the band. BTS responded to the cover on Vlive with enthusiasm; Jungkook described her version as “so cool” while the rest of their group gave their stamp of approval with a thumbs-up. The campaign for a Lizzo/BTS collaboration starts now!