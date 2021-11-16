Lizzy Caplan will play Libby in Fleishman Is In Trouble. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Lizzy Caplan will not Party Down in a revival with the rest of the sitcom’s original cast, owing to scheduling conflicts. The actress has been cast as the female lead and narrator of the FX on Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble. The nine-episode show is based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, which tells the story of 40-something Toby Fleishman, whose ex-wife disappears on him and their kids the summer after their divorce. This also happens to be Toby’s first taste of sexual freedom since the split, and his dating life (thanks to the apps) is finding the success it never achieved before Toby’s marriage at the end of medical school. Brodesser-Akner celebrated Caplan’s casting, tweeting, “Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me!” It’s based on Brodesser-Akner’s life but not on her specifically. Are we all caught up?

Get u an upgrade for who plays you in the TV version of your life. Not that Libby was based on me! https://t.co/vpk9p8ZT2q — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) November 16, 2021

Due to scheduling conflicts with Fleishman Is in Trouble, Caplan won’t be joining the newly announced Party Down revival. Starz has given the 2009 comedy series a new six-episode installment. Cast members Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are all slated to reprise their roles in the cult classic, which follows a group of dreamers working on a Los Angeles catering team.

“After more than ten years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars, return to don their pink bow ties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

Although Caplan won’t return to Party Down, fans can check out her other recent and upcoming projects. Last month, Netflix dropped Inside Job, an animated series on which Caplan voices main character Reagan Ridley, a socially inept scientific genius. Caplan also just signed on to play the female lead in the Fatal Attraction series reboot on Paramount+. Good to know someone has finally gotten their big break after their catering days. We’ll have to wait and see for the rest of the Hollywood wannabes.