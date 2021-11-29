Channing Tatum Won’t Stop Grinding Until Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Photo: Warner Bros.

Channing Tatum is getting his saddle ready once again for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The upcoming sequel to the stripperverse will see the return of director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin. Reprising his role as star stripper Mike Lane, Tatum announced the news on Twitter with a photo of the script of the new movie.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum said in a statement, referring to the director and the writer in addition to Magic Mike XXL director Gregory Jacobs, who is returning as producer. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

Soderbergh also expressed his excitement. “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized.”

The first two films, released in 2012 and 2015, grossed $300 million worldwide. In 2017, the franchise launched Magic Mike Live in Las Vegas, expanding to London, Berlin, and Australia. A North American tour is set to begin April 6 in Nashville, followed by Miami with upcoming cities to be announced. The success of the live show inspired the upcoming HBO reality competition Finding Magic Mike. It follows ten men who have “lost their magic” as they follow their stripper calling. Looks like there’s lots of male stripping to keep you entertained before Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The film is set to premiere exclusively on HBO Max.