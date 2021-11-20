Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion announced Saturday morning on Twitter that she has dropped out of her AMA’s performance with BTS due to an “unexpected personal matter.” She apologizes to fans for canceling and hopes to “hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!” Megan was scheduled to perform “Butter” alongside the K-Pop superstars and is nominated for three awards including “Favorite Trending Song”, “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist”, and “Favorite Hip-Hop Album”. She’s previously won an AMA for “Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop” in 2020 with Cardi B for “WAP” and performed “Body” at last year’s show. The “Butter” remix was allegedly blocked by Megan’s record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, resulting in her filing a petition to release the song.

BTS is still scheduled to perform “Butter” as well as “My Universe” with Coldplay. They’re nominated for three categories as well: “Artist of the Year”, Favorite Pop Duo or Group”, and “Favorite Pop Song”. BTS has won every AMA category they’ve been nominated in, with “Favorite Social Artist” as their first award in 2018.

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021