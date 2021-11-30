Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion canceled her December 3 concert in her hometown of Houston, Texas, out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, as told to PEOPLE. “Out of respect for the lives lost in Houston earlier this month, I have decided to cancel my show at 713 Music Hall on Dec 3,” Megan said in a statement. “Houston is still healing, and it’s important that our community be given the appropriate time to grieve. My heart goes out to all the families that are suffering during this difficult time.”

The concert was a part of a celebration to commemorate the opening of the new venue 713 Music Hall in Houston and Megan’s college graduation. She will be receiving her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University on December 11. Last week, she had to cancel her AMA’s performance with BTS due to personal reasons but joined them for their Los Angeles concert to sing “BUTTER.” On the surprise performance, RM of BTS said to Megan, “Your existence made this day perfect. I’m sad you missed the AMAs, but now you’re here!”

Last night was EVERYTHING 🧈💗 Thank you to my friends @BTS_twt for having meee pic.twitter.com/Pcy5VclUrn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 29, 2021