Anyone who’s anyone (who has seen the trailer for Roland Emmerich’s latest film) knows that in Moonfall, the moon is going to fall … into the Earth. But in a new for the disaster flick, we learn some more moon deets, like how there’s a big hole in the moon that a spaceship can fly inside, whereupon some astronauts learn that the moon is hollow and held up by scaffolding, kind of like the big orb at Epcot with the ride in it. Also: There are aliens on the moon, and they’re black and fly in swarms, making massive, powerful shapes like the school of fish that gives directions in Finding Nemo. Want to hear something creepy? Those fish … were called moonfish. No lie. We know this is a lot of information to take in. You have until February 4, 2022 to come to terms with it. The director of Independence Day, 2012, and The Day After Tomorrow has assembled a team of experts to go mano a Luna: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

