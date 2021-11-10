Netflix Casts its Straw Hat Pirates for Live-Action One Piece Series

Photo: Netflix

Netflix has announced its cast for the live-action adaption of the popular manga and anime series One Piece. One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy in his quest to be the Pirate King as he searches for the ultimate treasure, One Piece, along with his pirate crew. The series is being produced by Tomorrow Studios and One Piece publisher Shueisha. Tomorrow Studios is also making another anime adaption, Cowboy Bebop, premiering on Netflix on November 19. Starring as the stretchy pirate Monkey D. Luffy is Iñaki Godoy, who starred as Bruno in ¿Quién Mató a Sara? (Who Killed Sara?) for Netflix. Accompanying Godoy aboard the Going Merry (or Thousand Sunny, depending on when the series starts) are Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix also tweeted a message from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda about the progress being made in development; he stated that “it’ll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we’ll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we’re confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world!” Below is the announcement video from the cast as well as their wanted posters.

meet the Straw Hats in Netflix's live action ONE PIECE:



