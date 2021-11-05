streamliner deals

Can These Discounted TVs Ease Your Holiday Shopping Anxiety?

By
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Amazon

The world’s third-largest company wants to get into your living room this holiday season. On Amazon right now, you can grab four new smart-TV models for $140 or $150 off each; of course, the TVs in question happen to be Amazon Fire models. A Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for half off ($25), but keep in mind that if you spring for one of the smart TVs, they can download apps, too. Apple nerds among us will also be pleased to learn that Airplay is on its way to Amazon TVs, though Apple’s own products continue to play nicest with each other.

The sale kicks off today and is good until November 29 (Cyber Monday) at 11:59 p.m. PT. But what everyone might want to consider is when you want this stuff to arrive. Amazon frenemy Roku repeatedly expressed concerns about supply-chain issues with TVs on their earnings call with shareholders this week. It’s an issue bound to affect holiday shipping, to the point that it’s turned the USPS into poets: “Don’t delay, mail and ship today!” Sage advice for gift-givers and prospective smart-TV owners.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
$25
$50 now 50% off
$25

Comes with a voice remote!

$25 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 50
Amazon Fire TV 50” Omni Series 4K
$360
$510 now 29% off
$360

Omni sets have Alexa built-in, so mind what you yell at the screen.

$360 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 55
Amazon Fire TV 55” Omni Series 4K
$410
$560 now 27% off
$410

What they don’t have: DolbyVision. (If you don’t know what that is, don’t sweat it.)

$410 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 50
Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K
$330
$470 now 30% off
$330

Fun fact about the 4-Series: It’s made by TCL. So if you hook these up to cable, use TCL’s cable control codes.

$330 at Amazon
Buy
Amazon Fire TV 55
Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K
$380
$520 now 27% off
$380

And the 4-Series also comes with Amazon’s voice remote, by the way.

$380 at Amazon
Buy

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Can These Discounted TVs Ease Your Holiday Shopping Anxiety?