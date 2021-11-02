This Month’s Highlight
Adele One Night Only
Adele, all we ask is that you go EEEEEEeeeeeeeeasy on us, babe. First reported on Vulture (not to brag), Adele is premiering a television special that’ll stream simultaneously on Paramount+ and CBS to debut a few new songs from her upcoming album, and it will include a sit-down interview with Oprah. And if we’re being honest, it’s bound to make us emotional.
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — November 2021
Available November 1
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
China Moon
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for an Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
Hardball
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon a Time in the West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless in Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General’s Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
Troll 2
True Grit
Available November 3
Awkward: Seasons 1–5
Before I Forget: Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Season 7
Love & Hip Hop Miami: Seasons 1–2
Teen Mom: Season 8
Available November 8
Emperor
Pain & Gain
Available November 10
Aerial Britain: Season 2
Air Warriors: Season 8
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount+ Original)
My Super Sweet 16: Seasons 1–2, 4–10
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites: Season 2
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
Available November 11
The Game (Paramount+ Original)
The Challenge: All Stars: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)
Available November 14
Adele One Night Only (Special)
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+ Original)
Available November 17
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Season 6
Love & Listings: Season 1
PAW Patrol: Season 6
The Loud House: Season 4
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Available November 18
Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (Paramount+ Original)
Texas 6: Season 2
Available November 19
Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Paramount+ Original)
Available November 24
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount+ Original)
Available November 25
South Park: Post COVID (Paramount+ Original)
Available November 26
A Loud House Christmas (Paramount+ Original)
