Adele One Night Only. Photo: Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA

Don't have Paramount+ yet?

This Month’s Highlight

Adele One Night Only

Adele, all we ask is that you go EEEEEEeeeeeeeeasy on us, babe. First reported on Vulture (not to brag), Adele is premiering a television special that’ll stream simultaneously on Paramount+ and CBS to debut a few new songs from her upcoming album, and it will include a sit-down interview with Oprah. And if we’re being honest, it’s bound to make us emotional.

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — November 2021

Available November 1

Abandon

Addams Family Values

All the Right Moves

Apache Uprising

Beatriz at Dinner

Black Dynamite

Bounce

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Breaking News in Yuba County

Buffalo Bill and The Indians

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

China Moon

Cutter’s Way

Dark Angel

Doc

Dr. Phibes Rises Again!

Enter the Ninja

Eye for an Eye

Eye of the Needle

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI : Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII:The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gone Baby Gone

Hardball

How to Beat the High Cost of Living

I Escaped From Devil’s Island

In Secret

Modern Girls

Kate & Leopold

Once Upon a Time in the West

Pootie Tang

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Real Men

Resident Evil

Revenge of the Ninja

Sahara

Single White Female

Sleepless in Seattle

Star Trek

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

That Thing You Do!

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Fly

The General’s Daughter

The Legend of Zorro

The Outside

The Prestige

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Switch

The Uninvited

The Wood

Troll 2

True Grit

Available November 3

Awkward: Seasons 1–5

Before I Forget: Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Season 7

Love & Hip Hop Miami: Seasons 1–2

Teen Mom: Season 8

Available November 8

Emperor

Pain & Gain

Available November 10

Aerial Britain: Season 2

Air Warriors: Season 8

America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount+ Original)

My Super Sweet 16: Seasons 1–2, 4–10

Ocean Super Predators

Sacred Sites: Season 2

Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls

Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID

Wildest California

Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies

Available November 11

The Game (Paramount+ Original)

The Challenge: All Stars: Season 2 (Paramount+ Original)

Available November 14

Adele One Night Only (Special)

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+ Original)

Available November 17

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood: Season 6

Love & Listings: Season 1

PAW Patrol: Season 6

The Loud House: Season 4

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Available November 18

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4 (Paramount+ Original)

Texas 6: Season 2

Available November 19

Oasis Knebworth 1996 (Paramount+ Original)

Available November 24

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Paramount+ Original)

Available November 25

South Park: Post COVID (Paramount+ Original)

Available November 26

A Loud House Christmas (Paramount+ Original)