Oscar Futures: Eternals Is Not the Awards-Friendly Blockbuster That Was Promised

Eternals

The populist branch of the Academy would surely love for Marvel to sneak back into the Best Picture field, but it probably won’t be with Eternals, which hits theaters this week as the most tepidly received MCU entry since Thor: The Dark World. The film “takes place over a vast timespan in locations all over the globe … yet it has the curiously claustrophobic feel of a Saturday afternoon serial filmed entirely in a windowless studio,” says Dana Stevens, while K. Austin Collins calls it “a movie full of opportunities, most of which it sidesteps in favor of its least charismatic heroes, its least interesting questions.” On the plus side, Eternals at least makes Hollywood history for being the first movie named after its run time.