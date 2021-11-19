Oscar Futures: Is King Richard an Awards-Season Smash?

Down

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Sorkin has garnered four writing nominations, with one win, and another may be in the cards here. But the directors branch has so far proven resistant to his charms, and — at the risk of verging too far into a review — I suspect that will once again be the case on Ricardos. Though he has grown a more confident filmmaker with every project, Sorkin the director does not always wring as much as he could from Sorkin the writer. He couldn’t get in last season, and this year’s directing field will be tougher still.