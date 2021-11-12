Oscar Futures: Will Gaga and Haim Give Us a Pop-Star Showdown in Best Actress?

Up

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

This week, I came out as a willing collaborator with the Simon Rex Oscar campaign, so let’s dig into his chances. Beyond Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch, the Best Actor race has room for an underdog. Why can’t it be Rex? The former model–VJ–Scary Movie actor is a revelation as a narcissistic porn star bumming around small-town Texas, a role that relies on Rex’s motormouthed charisma while letting him display a depth and darkness he has never shown before. And unlike, say, Uncut Gems’ Adam Sandler (the last A24 leading man to work a similar angle), Rex has been hitting the circuit with gusto. His return-from-the-wilderness narrative seems to have a lot of industry insiders on his side.