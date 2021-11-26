Oscar Futures: Can the Star-Studded Don’t Look Up Make an Impact?

Up

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

It wasn’t so long ago that J. Law was on one of the great Oscar runs: four nominations in six years, plus one win. Don’t Look Up marks her first film role since X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and now a Vanity Fair cover story goes deep into the actress’s decision to step away from the spotlight. She’s top billed in the new film, though the role might be more of a charisma play than an actorly showcase. Davis notes Lawrence’s TERF-banged grad student is “hands down the most ‘likable’ character but seems to be missing the ‘Oscar clip’ that is needed to break out.” Will the Academy welcome her back into the club anyway?