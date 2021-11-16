Party Down Is Back, You’re Welcome

Photo: Colleen E. Hayes/Starz Media

Look, we’re not here out here fishing for hosannas, but we’re not not doing that, either. Starz announced today that it’s reviving Party Down, the network’s short-lived show that developed a cult following since its cancellation in 2010. We reunited the Party Down team at Vulture Festival 2019, where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie at the time, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.”

Well, it’s been two years, and sure enough Party Down will officially be returning for six new episodes. Every cast member is reprising their original characters, except for Lizzy Caplan, owing to her busy schedule filming Fleishman Is in Trouble. According to Deadline, Caplan tried her best but couldn’t make her schedule work. The original cast returning includes Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. Thomas, Enbom, Etheridge, and Paul Rudd are all executive-producing the revival, which is tentatively slated to start production next year with Enbom showrunning.

Meanwhile, we just wrapped up this year’s Vulture Festival, which included a 3rd Rock From the Sun reunion. If the recent past — and our apparent influence — is any indication, you can look forward to a revival of that show in 2023.