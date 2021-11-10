Paul Rudd Proves He’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive on Colbert

Photo: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the privilege of announcing who People’s Sexiest Man Alive is for 2021, and if you’ve been on the internet at all, you’d know it’d be Paul Rudd. His popularity online has continued to grow; even doppelgangers are pretending to be his kid for some laughs and to be compared to the Ant-man star. Colbert truly put Rudd to the test by auditioning him for the part, testing him on his sexy slouches. After seeing if his mind could handle being sexy, he, of course, tested out his body. After an exam that proved Rudd looks hot in glasses, Colbert took him out Westminster Kennel Club dog show style. Rudd appealed to all audiences as he trotted out in a leash to perform tricks like rolling on his back and getting his belly rubbed. Rudd then indulged Colbert in a sexy photo shoot that included a construction worker and a wet t-shirt look. Colbert can be seen holding back laughs multiple times in both clips, leading fans to believe both segments were improvised. Even if they were scripted, the duo is having fun seeing how far they can go for the title of Sexiest Man Alive.