Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Are Reportedly Dating and ‘Really Happy’

Looks like all the rumors are true: According to E! News and “Page Six,” Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are now officially dating. “They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” a source close to Kardashian told E!, adding that the relationship is an exclusive one. Despite living on different coasts, Davidson and Kardashian are reportedly planning to make long-distance work. The news comes after weeks of speculation, and while neither has publicly confirmed that they’re together yet, they were seen holding hands on Wednesday. The pair also recently wore matching pajamas (SKIMS, obviously) while celebrating Davidson’s 28th birthday at Kris Jenner’s house. But honestly, we all should’ve known when Kardashian went to Staten Island for Davidson earlier this month. In late October — though reportedly only friends at the time — they were also spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm. And of course, when Kardashian hosted SNL, they shared an on-screen kiss as Aladdin and Jasmine. A whole new world, indeed.

