Pharrell, Drake, and Others Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh

The news of the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, sent shockwaves through the fashion, art, sports, and entertainment industries on Sunday. Abloh, who had been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, kept his condition private for two years. Hailed as a visionary in his lifetime, Abloh worked with countless public figures throughout his career, including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, and Drake. Celebrities, sports stars, and fashion industry titans took to social media with remembrances of Abloh in the wake of his passing. “My heart is broken,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius.” Gigi Hadid added on Instagram, “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special.” See more tributes to Abloh below.

My heart is broken



Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius



your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever



Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones



you’re with the Master now, shine



🙏🏾,

P — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

Virgil man. Shit. — Certified ?uestover (@questlove) November 28, 2021

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil 🕊 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

Rip Virgil prayers to your family thank you for always supporting the youth always kind we just spoke bro smh pic.twitter.com/e5moTP3sn5 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) November 28, 2021

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

Valentino would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Virgil Abloh. The boundary-breaking, visionary designer and artist forever changed fashion and culture, and will remain an inspiration for generations of creatives to come. pic.twitter.com/T17AWR5lvJ — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) November 28, 2021

Rest in Power @virgilabloh … gone too soon but your legacy lives on. Stretched culture & the changed the game. Thank you for all you did to support so many & how you pushed us to reimagine what’s possible 🤍 — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) November 28, 2021