The news of the death of Virgil Abloh, artistic director of menswear at Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, sent shockwaves through the fashion, art, sports, and entertainment industries on Sunday. Abloh, who had been diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019, kept his condition private for two years. Hailed as a visionary in his lifetime, Abloh worked with countless public figures throughout his career, including Kanye West, Gigi Hadid, and Drake. Celebrities, sports stars, and fashion industry titans took to social media with remembrances of Abloh in the wake of his passing. “My heart is broken,” Pharrell wrote on Twitter. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius.” Gigi Hadid added on Instagram, “I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend, and a friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. He was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched— he made everyone feel seen and special.” See more tributes to Abloh below.
Pharrell, Drake, and Others Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh
Photo: WireImage