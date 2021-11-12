Phoebe Bridgers has a FULL VERSE on Red (Taylor’s Version)

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

It’s become a recurring joke among Swifties whether or not Phoebe Bridgers is going to have a verse to herself on her song on Red (Taylor’s Version) or if she’s just going to sing backing vocals. Well, everyone, we have a FULL VERSE from Bridgers and couldn’t be more excited. Bridgers spoke to Billboard earlier this month on the collaboration: “It’s just been a dream. I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.” Swift is credited as the only songwriter on the track as “Nothing New” is a part of The Vault, songs that were written during the RED era but didn’t make the cut for the original release. However, Swift gets to make her own rules on her terms and put out whatever the fuck she wants (and on a record she fully owns).

While some might say this is the first time a woman has had a verse on a Taylor Swift song, it is simply not true. On the Speak Now World Tour Live (Brazilian Edition), musician Paula Fernandes sang with Swift in Portuguese on “Long Live”. While the song is currently unavailable to stream in the United States, it can be seen on YouTube HERE.