Phoebe Bridgers Joining Muna on Corden Feels Good to Us

Paging all softies who like “Silk Chiffon”: Phoebe Bridgers joined Muna for the band’s performance of its latest single on The Late Late Show With James Corden. It was a prom fantasy complete with a disco ball, balloons, and crowns for the night’s true royalty, Bridgers and Muna singer Katie Gavin. And, of course, Gavin tore off a silk-chiffon dress before hitting that banger of a chorus. This wasn’t the first time Bridgers has performed with her former tour mates and current Saddest Factory label signees Muna; the two linked for “Silk Chiffon” at Governors Ball in September. If we’re lucky, it won’t be the last, either.

