Please Don’t Destroy Are Pete Davidson’s ‘Three Sad Virgins’

Pete Davidson, who himself was once just a weird li’l guy on SNL, had the honor of welcoming/openly mocking the boys of Please Don’t Destroy on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live. All of Davidson’s friends, he explains, “are cool and famous,” except for “these three sad virgins,” pointing out Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy by name. Davidson’s issues with the three men grow increasingly specific (“Ben’s breath kind of smells like a fart, Martin’s penis tip is way too red”) before he brings out musical guest Taylor Swift for the bridge. Swift goes on to completely eviscerate each of the members of the sketch group, pointing out in part that “Ben looks like a sad Ron Weasley” and “John has a big-ass bowling ball head.” Say what you will about Swift — she knows how to write a bridge. Watch the full sketch above.

