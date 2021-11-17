Queen Sugar Renewed for a Final Seventh Season

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vulture

All sweet things must come to an end as Ava DuVernay announces that Queen Sugar will have one final season in 2022. The bittersweet news comes days after an extraordinary panel at Vulture Festival where the cast showed the sixth season finale ahead of tonight’s premiere for a lucky audience. DuVernay spoke to Deadline about her upcoming plans for the final season, stating that she already knows “what the end [of the series] will be.” She also called the longevity of the show “a radical act” and how “it’s a testament to every single pair of hands that touched it, and [she is] so proud of that.” During the Queen Sugar panel, Nicholas L. Ashe praised DuVernay’s leadership on the show and her commitment to diversity: “We have all women directors on Queen Sugar. That’s so amazing. And now I find myself as an actor, when I get an audition for something that wants to explore my Blackness or my queerness, let’s look at this creative team. Let’s look at these executive producers and see if it’s gonna be diluted — or if this can be as true to what I know the experience to be so that we’re not perpetuating something ugly and smaller than the fullness of what we are.”

Based on Natalie Baszile’s novel of the same name, Queen Sugar is about three Black siblings (Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe) who must deal with the aftermath of their father’s death in rural Louisana. The show has won two NAACP awards and holds a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sixth season finale premiered Tuesday night on OWN.

“To everything, there is a season. #QUEENSUGAR will have seven. And then, I feel strongly that the Bordelon saga will be complete. To produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act. I am proud of that. And grateful.” https://t.co/kKdndv4dSn — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 16, 2021

I LOVE this show so much. Thank you all for echoing that Love by watching.Thank you to every cast member. All crew, Writers, Directors, @ava for another season that enhanced the Human in our Being #QUEENSUGAR — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 17, 2021