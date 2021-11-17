Photo: Storm Santos c/o Netflix

Video stores, remember them? Randall Park will soon join that other famous Randal (from Clerks) in that most celebrated profession: fictional video store clerks. Produced by Universal Television for Netflix, Blockbuster will focus on the workers of the last remaining Blockbuster video store. The single camera comedy “explores what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds,” per the press release. The show was created by Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Vanessa Ramos, with David Caspe and Jackie Clarke serving as executive producers. The irony shouldn’t be lost on anyone that Netflix is making streaming content about an entire business model they demolished. As Deadline points out, Netflix’s co-founders “vowed to take Blockbuster down” after the video store chain turned down their offer to sell Netflix. Not only did they succeed in killing Blockbuster, the streamer has now decided to monetize its former rival’s grave. Well played, Netflix. Well played.