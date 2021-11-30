Barbados No Longer Has a Queen, But It Does Have a Rihanna

Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Hey Mr. DJ, can you turn this news up? The Caribbean country of Barbados became a republic on November 29, severing its ties to Queen Elizabeth II and the Crown. More importantly, at the same ceremony, the country named Rihanna a national hero — which doesn’t quite mean she’s the new queen, but doesn’t not mean that, either. Rihanna was born in Barbados and has been proud of her heritage throughout her career; recently, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $700,000 in ventilators to the country. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” Prime Minister Mia Mottley told Rihanna during a ceremony, in which she became just the second woman and 11th person total to be named a Barbadian national hero. Maybe her new title will provide some inspiration for new music, now?