Robert Downey Jr. to Star in His First Christopher Nolan Film

Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon are coming together to star in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. It has not been announced what roles they’ll play, however, it will be the first time the two actors have worked together. This will also be Nolan’s first film with Downey Jr. and his second with Damon, who starred in Interstellar. The star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt. According to Variety, the film Oppenheimer, focusing on the father of the atomic bomb, “is expected to dramatize the creation of the nuclear weapon.” Nolan wrote the screenplay based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is still expected to begin production in early 2022 and maintained its scheduled release date of July 21, 2023.

Nolan will be working with Universal Pictures in response to his criticism of Warner Bros. releasing Tenet on HBO Max the same day as a theatrical release without his permission. Nolan even called HBO Max “the worst streaming service,” and he wasn’t even talking about the app crashing! However, their messy relationship ends, we can only hope the drama will inspire a limited series.